NF Railway Registers Highest Scrap Sale In Last 15 Years

In line with the “Zero Scrap Mission” of the Indian Railways, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken sale of scrap items in all of its divisions. NF Railway ensured that each and every division, workshop and sheds are free from scrap materials.

As of March 21, for the current financial year 2022-23, NF Railway earned Rs 186.34 crore from the sale of scrap materials. With this selling, NF Railway surpassed the target of Rs 185 crore that had been set by the Railway Board for the current financial year. This year, the target set was higher by 48 per cent as compared to financial year.

Moreover, the scrap sale earning this year is also the highest in the last 15 years. This earning is already higher by Rs 30 crore compared to the final sale figures of last year, informed NF Railway.

The NF Railway said that it has sold 26,250 metric tons of scrap rails/ p-way materials and 14,000 metric tons of miscellaneous scrap items during this current financial year. NF Railway has also sold four diesel locomotives, 124 coaches and 163 wagons so far.

It may be noted that the ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ drive has not only generated revenue for Indian Railways but also create the space for accumulating other material including scrap. Continuous monitoring is done under the mission to identify scrap materials and to ensure that stations, depots, sheds, workshops and sections are kept scrap free.

The constant monitoring has helped in not only surpassing the scrap sale target but it has also improved the aesthetics of stations, workplaces and surrounding areas.

Last year, NF Railway had recorded the highest earnings from the sale of scrap material for the past 12 years. During the fiscal year up to March 31, 2022, NF Railway had generated 23,524 metric tons of scrap rails, p-way materials and depot scrap. In addition, NF Railway condemned rolling stock including 70 wagons, 34 coaches and 32 diesel locomotives which were also sold during the financial year.