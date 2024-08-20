NF Railway Introduces QR Code Machines for Cashless Ticketing in Counters

Some of the major stations provided with QR code machines include Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Jalpaiguri, Rangiya, New Tinsukia, Katihar, New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, Darjeeling, Kishanganj, New Coochbehar, and Ghumetc.

The QR Code-based ticketing system will allow passengers to book their tickets through various digital platforms and scan the QR code at the station to obtain their tickets without the need for physical interaction. This move is expected to reduce queues at ticket counters, minimize the use of cash, and ensure a faster and more secure ticketing process. The introduction of QR Code machines for cashless ticketing is another milestone achieved by NF Railway towards its efforts to modernize the services and enhance passenger convenience. Adopting innovative technologies in ticketing systems will further make travelling easier and safer for the train passengers.