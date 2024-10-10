NFR Reports Significant Surge in September Freight Operations

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a substantial increase in freight loading for September 2024, showcasing its commitment to serving customers and ensuring timely delivery of essential commodities.
During September 2024, NFR achieved an impressive freight loading total of 0.891 million tonnes across various commodities. Notably, several categories experienced significant growth compared to the same period last year. Cement loading surged by 80%, food grain loading increased by 10.2%, fertilizer loading rose by 23.5%, and container loading saw a growth of 7.7%.
Other commodities also reflected remarkable increases, with timber loading soaring by 275% and ballast loading rising by 44.9% compared to the previous fiscal year. Additionally, miscellaneous items witnessed an impressive growth of 152.4% during the same period.
This continuous growth in freight loading underscores the rising economic activity in the region. Cumulatively, NFR's freight loading reached 5.368 million tonnes up to September 2024, marking a 7.2% increase over the same timeframe last year.
The upward trend in freight operations not only enhances the region's economic landscape but also contributes significantly to NFR's revenue.
As the organization strives for excellence in freight transportation, it remains focused on technical upgrades to improve the reliability and efficiency of its services, paving the way for future growth.