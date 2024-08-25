NFR Earns Over Rs. 200 Crores from Scrap Sales in 'Zero Scrap Mission'

In alignment with Indian Railways' 'Zero Scrap Mission,' Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made substantial strides in ensuring that all its establishments and units remain free of scrap materials.
This mission, which includes continuous monitoring of stations, depots, sheds, workshops, and sections, aims to eliminate waste and maintain clean, clutter-free environments.
During the last fiscal year, NFR sold 23,628 metric tons of scrap rails and P-way materials, along with 19,192 metric tons of miscellaneous scrap items. This generated a revenue of Rs. 202.84 crores. Additionally, NFR auctioned off condemned rolling stock, including 26 diesel locomotives, 247 coaches, and 284 wagons.
As of July 2024 in the current fiscal year, NFR has already achieved scrap sales worth Rs. 41.58 crores—a 34.65% increase compared to last year's sales of Rs. 30.88 crores. The materials sold include scrap rails, P-way materials, as well as condemned coaches, wagons, and locomotives.
The 'Zero Scrap Mission' not only boosts revenue for Indian Railways but also creates space for accumulating other materials, including scrap, and enhances the aesthetics of stations, workplaces, and surrounding areas.
By keeping railway premises clean and environmentally friendly, the initiative has exceeded scrap sale targets while contributing to a more sustainable and organized railway infrastructure.