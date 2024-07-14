NFR Earns Over Rs. 25 Crores from Parcel Loading in First Quarter

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported substantial earnings exceeding Rs. 25 crores from parcel loading during the first quarter of the current financial year, underscoring the growing popularity of rail transportation for parcels and packages.
Parcel transportation via railways has emerged as a preferred choice due to its cost-effectiveness, speed, and environmental benefits. NFR has earned the trust of parcel transporters by ensuring timely delivery year after year, resulting in significant revenue from this sector.
In June 2024 alone, NFR transported over 17.44 thousand tonnes of commodities through parcel trains and vans, generating revenue amounting to Rs. 8.17 crores. From April to June of the fiscal year, NFR's revenue soared to Rs. 25.64 crores, facilitated by the transportation of 51.27 thousand tonnes of goods.
Efforts by the Business Development Units (BDUs) across all divisions and at the zonal headquarters have facilitated seamless access for entrepreneurs and traders to transport their goods efficiently. These units actively engage with trade and industry stakeholders to identify new opportunities for rail freight movement.
NFR continues to operate demand-driven parcel vans alongside scheduled parcel special trains, aiming to further enhance support for businesses and aggregators in transporting their commodities. The railway anticipates that ongoing initiatives and schemes will bolster this sector, supporting broader economic activities and logistics efficiency.