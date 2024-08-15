NFR Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with Exhibitions Across Stations

On August 14, 2024, the Government of India marked the day as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to honor and remember the pain and suffering experienced during the nation's partition. This day highlights the unprecedented displacement and forced migration faced by millions, as well as the end of co-existence and the significant alterations to lives caused by the partition.
In commemoration, North Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) held events across its jurisdiction, including at railway stations and headquarters. Exhibitions featuring stalls, hoardings, and photographs were set up to depict the struggles endured by Indians during the 1947 partition.
Events were organized at various N.F. Railway stations including Maligaon, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Jn, Balurghat, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Falakata, New Mal Jn, Kokrajhar, Rangiya Jn, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon Jn, Goalpara Town, Rangapara North, Gohpur, Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Agartala, Dimapur, Jorhat Town, Mariani Jn, North Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and New Tinsukia.
The observance serves as a poignant reminder of the horrors of partition, aiming to educate younger generations and foster unity and social harmony. The day’s events emphasize the need to remember and reflect upon the sacrifices made and the impact of historical events on present and future generations.