NFR to Operate 26 Special Trains During Festive Season

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in coordination with Indian Railways, is set to operate 13 pairs (26 special trains) to accommodate the surge in passengers during the upcoming festive season of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.
These trains will run from 1st October to 30th November 2024, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for millions of passengers.
The special trains will cover key destinations such as Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar, Shri Ganganagar, and other important locations along the routes. Within the Northeast Frontier zone, the trains will improve connectivity to areas like Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Katihar.
NFR has planned a total of 28 special trains, operating 254 trips during this festive period. This marks a significant increase compared to 2023, when nearly half the number of trains and trips were announced during the same festive season.
Indian Railways, known for operating special trains during festivals, will run over 6,000 trains across the country this year to handle the massive influx of passengers. Last year, 4,429 special trains were deployed, ensuring a comfortable journey for millions traveling for religious and family gatherings.
These festivals, including Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, hold deep religious significance and provide a vital opportunity for people to reunite with their families.
Due to the high demand, regular train tickets tend to move to the waiting list two to three months in advance. To manage the increased footfall, Indian Railways has expanded its special train operations this year, ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely and comfortably during the festive season.