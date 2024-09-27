NFR’s Vistadome Trains: A New Window to the Northeast’s Scenic Beauty

A standout initiative by NFR is the introduction of tourist trains equipped with Vistadome coaches. These special trains offer panoramic views, allowing travelers to soak in the breathtaking scenery as they journey through some of the most picturesque locations in the region. To date, five Vistadome-equipped trains are operating in the Northeast, connecting destinations like Haflong, Badarpur, Jorhat, Agartala, and Naharlagun, as well as the enchanting Dooars region of North Bengal. Moreover, Narrow Gauge Vistadome coaches have been added to the iconic joyride trains of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, further enhancing the unforgettable experience of this historic route.