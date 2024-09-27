NFR’s Vistadome Trains: A New Window to the Northeast’s Scenic Beauty

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is at the forefront of a tourism revolution in India’s Northeast, transforming the region into an increasingly popular destination for both domestic and international travelers. By not only expanding its rail network to reach every corner of the region but also by enhancing the safety, comfort, and convenience of travel, NFR is opening up new avenues for tourists to experience the rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes of the Northeast.
A standout initiative by NFR is the introduction of tourist trains equipped with Vistadome coaches. These special trains offer panoramic views, allowing travelers to soak in the breathtaking scenery as they journey through some of the most picturesque locations in the region. To date, five Vistadome-equipped trains are operating in the Northeast, connecting destinations like Haflong, Badarpur, Jorhat, Agartala, and Naharlagun, as well as the enchanting Dooars region of North Bengal. Moreover, Narrow Gauge Vistadome coaches have been added to the iconic joyride trains of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, further enhancing the unforgettable experience of this historic route.
NFR’s commitment to promoting tourism is also evident in its launch of the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains, designed to showcase India’s cultural and natural splendor. The Northeast has been allocated a 14-coach rake of these special trains, providing tourists with a unique and immersive travel experience. In addition, NFR has upgraded facilities at several stations, including new retiring rooms, executive lounges, and rail coach restaurants, ensuring that tourists enjoy top-quality amenities throughout their journey.
But NFR’s efforts don’t stop at the railway stations. The creation of a scenic tourist hub at the Brahmaputra riverfront near the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh is a testament to its broader vision for tourism. This hub offers river cruises and a floating restaurant, making it a must-visit destination for tourists exploring the region.
To further boost tourism, NFR has introduced special festival trains, provided block booking options for tourism groups, and strengthened connections to key tourism points across the region. These comprehensive efforts by NFR are not just enhancing connectivity but are also transforming the Northeast into a vibrant, accessible, and attractive destination for tourists from around the world.