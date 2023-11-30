NFR Transforms Decommissioned Coaches Into Unique Dining Experiences

To enhance the dining experience for passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken the establishment of Rail Coach Restaurants at key stations and points within its network.
These unique dining establishments utilize vacant spaces in the circulating areas, catering not only to rail passengers but also to the general public. The concept involves the conversion of decommissioned train coaches, deemed unfit for active service, aligning with the principles of recycling and reuse.
Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, highlighted the success and growing popularity of these Rail Coach Restaurants.
"As of now, 13 coach restaurants are operational in the entire NF Railway. Eight coach restaurants in Katihar, two in Alipurduar and one each at Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia are already being set up and both rail passengers and the general public are enjoying the unique dining experience,"
He shared that the NF Railway has ambitious plans, with ongoing efforts to set up eight coach restaurants at a number of divisions.
"Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at 7 locations in Katihar, 13 in Alipurduar, and 14 each in Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautiful heritage looks to attract travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends to have an ecstatic feeling while getting the experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants," he added.
Furthermore, these coach restaurants serve a dual purpose by addressing the needs of both passengers and the general public while contributing to the generation of non-fare revenue for the railways.
De emphasized that this initiative also holds the potential to create employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers, thereby contributing positively to the local economy.
The multifaceted nature of this endeavor reflects the Northeast Frontier Railway's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.