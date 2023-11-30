NFR Transforms Decommissioned Coaches Into Unique Dining Experiences

Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, highlighted the success and growing popularity of these Rail Coach Restaurants.

"As of now, 13 coach restaurants are operational in the entire NF Railway. Eight coach restaurants in Katihar, two in Alipurduar and one each at Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia are already being set up and both rail passengers and the general public are enjoying the unique dining experience,"