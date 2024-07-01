NFR Yields Rs 66.27 Crore from Special Drives Against Ticketless Travellers

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues its efforts to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for genuine passengers by conducting intensive ticket-checking drives. These drives aim to deter ticketless and irregular travel, which causes inconvenience to legitimate passengers.
During the fiscal year 2023-24, NFR's special drives from April to May 2024 resulted in the detection of over 1.67 lakh cases of ticketless travel, leading to the recovery of more than Rs. 14.72 crore in penalties. This represents an 18.85% increase in revenue and a 14.53% rise in detected cases compared to the previous fiscal year.
From April 2023 to March 2024, NFR detected 793,170 cases of ticketless or irregular travel, amounting to earnings of Rs. 66.27 crore in penalties and fares. This marks a 5.23% increase in earnings and 14,362 more detected cases compared to the fiscal year 2022-23, which saw earnings of Rs. 62.98 crore from 778,808 cases.
Travelling without a proper ticket or beyond the authorized distance may result in excess charges. Failure to pay these charges upon demand may lead to prosecution under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.
NFR urges the public to travel with valid tickets and carry appropriate identity cards to avoid inconvenience. Passengers can now conveniently purchase unreserved tickets across India using the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application, available on both Android and Apple app stores.