NFR's First Goods Train from Guwahati Reaches Manipur’s Khongsang

In a significant milestone, the first goods train loaded with essential commodities flagged off from Assam’s Guwahati reached Khongsang Railway Station in Manipur’s Tamenglong on Monday.
The freight train transported essential commodities including potatoes, rice, sugar, onion, and other food products to violence-struck Manipur.
This initiative was undertaken by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in collaboration with the transport department of the state.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that this development heralds a new plethora of opportunities for the people of the state.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang Railway Station today. This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities.”
The seamless logistics shall undoubtedly catalyze industrial growth, augment trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life, he further said.
Notably, the Khongsang station was commissioned in 2022 as part of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project. However, the line's operations were suspended due to the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur on May 3.