NGT Orders Halt to Unauthorized 'Ring Road' in Manipur Forests Amid Security Concerns

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Manipur government to immediately halt construction of a so-called 'ring road' running through forests in six districts, after reports surfaced that the project was being carried out without official approval.

The order, issued by the NGT's Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata on December 23, instructed the Manipur Chief Secretary to ensure district magistrates and police chiefs in the affected areas prevent any further construction. The road is distinct from the government-approved ring road in Imphal, which is being developed with assistance from the Asian Development Bank.

The case was filed by the umbrella body of civil society organizations representing the Meitei community, COCOMI, which raised concerns over environmental and safety risks. COCOMI alleged that the road passes through forested and hilly areas in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Noney, and Ukhrul districts, and claimed construction is being carried out by members of the Kuki community, citing a memorandum submitted by the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council in February 2025.

According to COCOMI, no formal approvals, no-objection certificates, or forest clearances have been issued for the road, and satellite imagery confirms construction activity in ecologically sensitive zones. Local residents have reportedly referred to the road as 'German Road' or 'Tiger Road', nicknames associated with Kuki insurgents.

"This is not merely an environmental issue. Only in Manipur could a road named after militants be built through forests without clearance, permission, or environmental assessment," a local resident told the media, requesting anonymity. COCOMI added that the road may have been used as a clandestine corridor during administrative disruptions, facilitating illicit drug trafficking, movement of arms, and the entry of unauthorized immigrants.

The NGT has extended the timeline for the Manipur Chief Secretary to verify responses from the forest divisions in four of the six districts, setting the next hearing for February 2, 2026. Earlier, the tribunal had issued deadlines for preliminary reports on the matter in August, September, and October, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Following protests from the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC), the state government clarified in August that it had not sanctioned or approved any such road. Officials pledged to take legal action after verifying the status of unauthorized constructions and said no such developments would be permitted.

The unauthorized road passes near camps of Kuki insurgent groups that have signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the government, which was extended for one year on September 8. The Manipur government stated that the concerns of Nagas in the foothill areas will be considered in consultation with the Government of India.

COCOMI warned that several camps could be linked via the unauthorized road, including Sinai Camp near Yaingangpokpi police station, a site in the Thangjing Hill range, and the recently initiated Kharam Vaiphei camp in Kangchup and Konsakhul areas, reportedly opposed by Liangmai and Meitei villagers.

The NGT has ordered strict oversight of the project, underscoring the need for environmental, legal, and security compliance before any further construction.

