“PM Modi’s Speech Missed Zubeen & Manipur, But Didn’t Fail Distorting History” Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent two-day visit to Assam on December 20–21, saying the visit failed to acknowledge the grief of the people over the death of late singer Zubeen Garg.

Advertisment

In a post on X (formerly known asTwitter), Gogoi noted that while the Prime Minister addressed the people of Assam on several occasions, the speeches largely focused on attacking the Congress party and presenting a distorted version of Indian history. “It is deeply unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi did not pay any tribute to late Zubeen Garg. Moreover, he neither met the singer’s family nor offered words of empathy to his lakhs of fans in the state,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi added that the Prime Minister appeared more focused on the lights, cameras, and choreographed ceremonies, reducing the public to mere cheerleaders rather than recognizing their emotions and grief. He drew parallels with Modi’s visit to Manipur, where the youth similarly felt like props in a staged event directed and controlled entirely by the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the contrast, Gogoi praised Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who visited Assam and paid tribute to Zubeen Garg at Zubeen Khetra. Rahul Gandhi also met with the grieving family and demanded justice for the late singer. “He visited Manipur not once but twice, meeting survivors of unimaginable violence. In millennial terms, Rahul Gandhi understands the Northeast,” Gogoi said.

The APCC chief emphasized that the Northeast is not a political slogan or experimental laboratory for policies crafted in Nagpur. “We are the people whose blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifices have enriched this soil. The Northeast deserves respect and will support only those who honor our culture and traditions,” Gogoi added.

Also Read: “PM Modi Didn’t Say a Word on Zubeen, a Blow to Assam’s Pride”: Lurinjyoti Hits Out at PM