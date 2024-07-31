NIA Chargesheets Accused in Pan-India Illegal Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Myanmar Insurgents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against an accused in a nationwide illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case connected to Myanmar-based insurgent groups.
The chargesheet against Lalngaihawma was submitted before the NIA Special Court in New Delhi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). Lalngaihawma has been accused of active involvement in a trafficking network operating across the North-East region and other parts of the country.
The NIA registered the case (RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI) on December 26, 2023, following intelligence inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were involved in the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the northeastern region of India.
Investigations by the agency have revealed that Lalngaihawma had established strong connections with insurgent groups based in Myanmar. Through these connections, he allegedly received arms, ammunition, and explosives for distribution to various insurgent and criminal groups. Additionally, Lalngaihawma is reported to have received substantial funds through multiple channels, including from his associates in Myanmar.
The NIA further discovered that the accused had formed a nexus with licensed arms dealers, which he used to pilfer non-prohibited bore weapons and ammunition, as well as to traffic prohibited bore weapons.
Further investigations into the case are ongoing.