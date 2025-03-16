No Mercy for Drug Cartels: Amit Shah After ₹88 Cr Meth Seizure

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, has reiterated the government’s firm stance against drug cartels, asserting that there will be "no mercy" for those involved in narcotics trafficking. His remarks came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully seized methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore and arrested four members of an international drug cartel in operations conducted across Imphal and Guwahati zones.

Taking to social media platform X, Shah lauded the efforts of NCB, stating, “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones. The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB.”

Details of Operations

Imphal Zone Bust

On March 13, 2025, acting on intelligence inputs, NCB officers in Imphal intercepted a truck near the Lilong area. A thorough search led to the discovery of 102.39 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed inside the toolbox/cabin in the rear section of the truck. Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested on the spot.

Following up on the seizure, officials swiftly conducted another operation in Lilong, leading to the arrest of the suspected receiver of the contraband. A four-wheeler, allegedly used for drug trafficking, was also seized. Authorities believe the contraband originated from Moreh, a key transit point for narcotics smuggling. Investigations are ongoing to track down other culprits involved in the case.

Assam-Mizoram Border Seizure

In another operation conducted on the same day, NCB Guwahati Zone officials intercepted an SUV near Silchar, close to the Assam-Mizoram border. On inspecting the vehicle, officers recovered 7.48 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed inside the spare tire. The occupant of the SUV was arrested. Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were sourced from Moreh, Manipur, and were being trafficked to Karimganj, Assam. Authorities are working to uncover further links in the case.

Mizoram Drug Syndicate Crackdown

In a separate development, the NCB has taken over the investigation of a major drug bust from the Mizoram State Excise Department. On March 6, 2025, authorities seized 46 kg of crystal meth at Brigade Bawngkawn, Aizawl. Four individuals connected to the drug syndicate have been arrested, and NCB is now probing the international and inter-state linkages of the trafficking network.

Rising Drug Trafficking Concerns in Northeast

The Northeastern region has emerged as one of India's most vulnerable areas for drug trafficking due to its geographical location. Acknowledging this challenge, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) augmented NCB’s strength in 2023 to enhance the fight against drug networks operating in the region.

NCB, through its five zonal units and a regional headquarters, has been actively working to curb the trafficking of synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as YABA. These drugs pose a severe threat to the youth of the region and the security of the nation.

With these latest seizures, the NCB has reinforced its commitment to dismantling the drug networks operating in the Northeast, while the government has vowed to continue its relentless crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

