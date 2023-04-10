Nobody Can Question India’s Territorial Integrity: Amit Shah in Arunachal

Amid China's objection to Amit Shah’s Arunachal Pradesh visit, the Union Home Minister stated that no one can question "India's territorial integrity".

Addressing a gathering during his visit to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh amid objection from China, Shah said, “Gone are those days when people could encroach into our land. Now, they cannot even take a pin's tip worth of our land.”

Highlighting the Modi government's approach towards the Northeast, Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has changed the image of the region in the last nine years from a "disturbed region" to an area contributing to the nation's progress. He also said that the disputes and extremism in the region are at a diminishing stage and there is peace and development in the region.

Shah said, “Before 2014, the entire Northeast region was known as a disturbed region but in the last 9 years, because of PM Modi's 'Look East' policy, the Northeast is now considered an area which contributes to the progress of the country. Due to the laziness of the leaders in Delhi at some point, this area was disputed. There was no peace, development and connectivity. Today, the disputes are coming to an end and there is a new dawn of peace.”

"Over 8,000 extremists have surrendered in the nine years. In comparison to 2014, there is a fall of 67 per cent in violent incidents in 2022. There has been a decrease of 60 per cent in the injuries of the security forces and an 83 per cent fall in the deaths of the citizens," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah launched the 'Vibrant Village Programme' (VVP) in Arunachal’s Kibithoo today. The Centre has approved the VVP with central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.