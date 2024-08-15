Northeast Frontier Railway Extends Periodicity of Four Special Trains

In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to continue the services of four pairs of weekly special trains.
The trains are no. 05671/05672 (Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal- Guwahati) & 05919/05920 (New Tinsukia - Bhagat Ki Kothi - New Tinsukia) for single tripand train no. 05734/ 05733 (Katihar-Amritsar- Katihar) & 02525/02526 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) for four trips each in both directions.
These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, composition and stoppages.
Accordingly, train No. 05671(Guwahati–Anand Vihar Terminal) weekly special has been extended to run on August 21, 2024. In the return direction, train no. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Guwahati) weekly special has been extended to Friday, August 23, 2024.
On the other hand, Train No. 05919 (New Tinsukia-Bhagat Ki Kothi) weekly special has been extended to run on August 19, 2024 on Monday. In return direction, train no. 05920 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-New Tinsukia) weekly special has been extended to run on August 23, 2024 on Friday.
Train no. 05734 (Katihar-Amritsar) weekly special has been extended to run from 22nd August till 12th September 2024 on every Thursday. In return direction, train no. 05733 (Amritsar-Katihar) special has been extended to run from 24th August till 14th September, 2024 on every Saturday.
Train no. 02525 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) weekly special has been extended to run from 16th August till 06th September, 2024 on every Friday. In return direction, train no02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Kamakhya) special has been extended to run from 18th August till 08th September, 2024 every Sunday.
The extension of these train services will benefit wait-listed passengers of other trains on those routes.
The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.