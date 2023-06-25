Not Allotted Much Time to Speak at All-Party Meet, Says Manipur Congress Leader
Former Chief Minister of Manipur and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh claimed that he asked several questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the all-party meeting held on Saturday, however he was denied time to put forth his suggestions.
Okram Ibobi Singh said that Amit Shah did not allot him time to speak at the all-party meet as there were more than 20 other political parties in the meet.
Speaking at the National Convention on Peace held in Manipur on Sunday, the senior Congress leader said, “It has been over 50 days since violence flared up in Manipur. Till this day, PM Modi has not mentioned a word or even a single tweet about our state. It seems the prime minister is angry with Manipur. Though our state is small, we feel that we are protecting the international boundary with Myanmar. If PM Modi feels that Manipur is a part of this country, why did he not mention a single word?”
“I asked Amit Shah ji several embarrassing questions like this during the all-party meeting yesterday. He started saying that there is not much time and that there are more than 20 other political parties who are waiting for their turn. I asked some time my concluding remarks, but he said ‘sorry we don’t have time’ and refused,” Singh further said.
It may be mentioned that, National Convention on Peace in Manipur is being held in the state and is being attended by as many as 10 like-minded opposition parties.
As per sources, during the National Convention on Peace, political leaders observed a minute's silence to condole the demise of the people in the Manipur. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, CPI leader D Raja were among other leaders who attended the event.