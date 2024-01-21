NSCN-KYA & ULFA-I Jointly Call for Republic Day Boycott

In a major development, the NSCN-KYA and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have jointly issued a “boycott and general strike” call on Republic Day, reports emerged.
In a statement, the two militant outfits stated that like each year, they have called upon all citizens with great expectation to exercise their birthright and support the boycott call.
It further stated that over the years in her desperate attempt to annihilate our legitimate freedom movement, India pursued her hegemonic colonial policy to assimilate our peopel, unique history and cultures into her so-called mainstream.
The NSCN and ULFA-I statement read, “NSCN/GPRN and the ULFA-I are fully alive in our stand and responsibilities. The joint struggle for restoration of our sovereignty to the Nagas and Asom people is our legitimate resistance and their endurance, suffering, sacrifices and hope for freedom will never be in vain."
“Like every year, we call upon all our beloved citizens with great expectation to exercise your birth right and support our boycott call by refraining from the imposed celebration,” the statement added.
“It would be worthwhile to stay indoor and light candles in honour to the brave martyrs of our land,” it further read.
Reportedly, both groups have urged for a boycott of Republic Day festivities in the states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.