Physically Disabled Mountaineer Uday Kumar Makes History with Mount Rhenock Ascent

The path to success was fraught with obstacles, with Kumar trekking nearly 100 kilometers through challenging terrain adorned with boulders, moraines, loose rocks, snow, and hard ice. The ascent to the base camp of HMI at 14,600 feet presented its own set of challenges, exacerbated by unforgiving weather conditions. However, it was the daunting 75-degree angle peak of Mount Rhenock that proved to be the ultimate test of Mr. Kumar's strength and determination.