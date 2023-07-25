Pijush Kanti Biswas Steps Down as Tripura TMC President

In a big jolt to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura, state party president Pijush Kanti Biswas resigned from his post on Tuesday.
As per reports, he cited personal reasons due to which he choose to step down from his post as well as party membership.
The resignation letter of Biswas to party supremo Mamata Banerjee read, “do hereby tender my resignation from the post of president, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee, and its primary membership. Kindly accept the same.”
“I am grateful to you and Abhishek Banerjee, honourable general secretary, TMC, for appointing me as president, TMC, Tripura,” he said in the letter.
Pijush Kanti Biswas was appointed the new TMC chief ahead of the assembly polls in February this year.
Speaking on his resignation, Biswas said, “I was made the State President of TMC but due to personal reasons I was not able to fulfil my responsibilities and I have resigned. I express my gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for making me the president.”