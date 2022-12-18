PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 2,450 Cr in Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 2,450 crores in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) on Sunday.

In a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM Modi dedicated to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM Modi also inaugurated the New Campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. Modi also inaugurated four other road projects across three states- Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi inaugurated the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya was also inaugurated by PM Modi to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.