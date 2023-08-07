PM Modi To Hold Meeting With NDA MPs From Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from the northeastern region on Monday.
Notably, the meeting is part of preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.
The meeting will be attended by BJP chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari.
NDA MPs from eight northeastern states will participate in the meeting today. The eight states include - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.
Notably, the Northeast has been a special focus of the Narendra Modi government. With Manipur facing ethnic violence which is slowly spilling over to other states, the government might chalk out some strategies to regain control of the region – as well as – taking steps for restoration of peace.
So far, PM Modi held six cluster meetings with NDA MPs from different states.