PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Redevelopment of 23 Stations Under NF Railway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 23 railway stations of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on February 26 (Monday).
These stations will be revamped under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme for the development of stations on Indian Railways.
Out of these 23 stations, the foundation stone laying of Agartala station in Tripura, Sairang station in Mizoram & Rangpo station in Sikkim will be done by the Prime Minister tomorrow.
As per information received, Agartala station will receive a significant facelift under the scheme at an estimated cost of Rs. 48 crores. On the other hand, Sairang and Rangpo station will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crores and 333 crores respectively.
The revamping of these stations will offer a fusion of modern passenger amenities keeping in mind the local architecture of the respective states. The improvement of these stations will result in the development of new opportunities, leading to increased employment, business prospects, and improved travel convenience for passengers in the Northeast.
Further, 11 other stations of Assam, namely Haibargaon, Gohpur, Harmuti, Majbat, Pathshala, Tangla, Udalguri, Viswanath Chariali, Murkongselek, North Lakhimpur & Silapathar have been selected for the foundation laying ceremony.
The Prime Minister will also lay foundation for six road under bridges and two road over bridges under the NFR.
The up-gradation at the stations will facilitate improved station access, amenities for Divyangjans, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, free Wi-Fi, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping and others keeping in view the necessity at each station.
It may be mentioned that the 23 NFR railway stations to be inaugurated tomorrow is among the over 554 Railway Stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme which the Prime Minister will inaugurate tomorrow through Video Conferencing.