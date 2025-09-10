PM Modi To Visit Assam On September 13-14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam on September 13 and 14.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore during his stay, while also joining the people of Assam in paying tribute to the state’s cultural icon, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The highlight of September 13 will be Modi’s participation in the grand centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at the Veterinary College Field in Guwahati’s Khanapara. The event, scheduled to begin at 5:15 pm, will feature more than 1,200 artists coming together to sing 14 of Dr. Hazarika’s songs in unison- a performance lasting 18 minutes that promises to be both historic and deeply emotional.

A biography of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, translated into all Indian languages, will also be unveiled, with plans to send it to 20 lakh families across Assam. Adding to the momentous occasion, the Prime Minister will launch a commemorative coin bearing Dr. Hazarika’s image, specially prepared by the Reserve Bank of India. The Prime Minister is expected to spend the night at the State Guest House in Guwahati.

The following day, September 14, will see the Prime Minister shift his focus to major developmental projects. At Mangaldoi, he will lay the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College, along with a nursing college and a GNM school, an investment worth Rs 567 crore aimed at strengthening Assam’s medical infrastructure. He will also launch the construction of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Narengi to Kuruwa, estimated at Rs 1,200 crore, as well as the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road project, pegged at Rs 4,500 crore.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to the Numaligarh Refinery, where he will inaugurate India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery, a Rs 5,000-crore project that signals Assam’s role in pioneering sustainable energy solutions. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new polypropylene unit worth Rs 7,000 crore. By evening, the Prime Minister will depart for Kolkata from Jorhat airport.

His visit comes close on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent trip to Assam, during which he inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Brahmaputra Wing’ of Raj Bhawan in Guwahati.

Alongside the Brahmaputra Wing, Shah also inaugurated several projects under the Union Home Ministry. These include the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory at Lakhimpur’s Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, a modern residential facility for SSB personnel and their families in Guwahati, a 360-strong ITBP barrack in Sonapur with mess and 10-bed hospital, the IG headquarters for Assam Rifles, Silchar’s minor unit, and the central headquarters in Jorhat with residential and administrative facilities.

Following the event, Shah proceeded to Khanapara field to attend the NDA Panchayat Representative Convention, which has drawn representatives from across the state.

