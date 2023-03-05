Tripura: Manik Saha Reviews Preparations for Oath-Taking Ceremony

Incumbent Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited Astabal Maidan to inspect the venue and review preparations for the oath taking ceremony to be held on March 8.

Manik Saha also visited the Swami Vivekananda maidan where he along with the high officials inspected the preparations for the upcoming ceremony.

While talking with the media he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event on March 8.

"Last time, the oath taking ceremony took place at Assam Rifles Ground and this time it will take place at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the ceremony," Saha said.

He further said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will also visit the state to take part in the ceremony. He also said that several chief ministers of BJP ruled states will also join the event.

"We will visit the ground again and check all the facilities here," Saha added.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent.

Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, came together in the Northeast this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33 percent.