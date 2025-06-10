Proposed Kulsi Dam Sparks Mass Revolt Across Assam-Meghalaya Border

Thousands of voices from both Assam and Meghalaya rose in protest against the proposed 55 MW Kulsi Hydro-Electric Project, with protesters declaring that their fight is just beginning.

The public meeting, held at the Ukiam public playground on the Assam-Meghalaya border, witnessed an extraordinary convergence of indigenous community groups, student bodies, and civil society organisations from both states. The demonstrators raised powerful slogans — “Assam Government Go Back! Meghalaya Government Go Back! Stop the Kulsi Dam!” — as the air reverberated with chants denouncing what they described as an anti-people and ecologically disastrous project.

The protesters allege that the joint hydroelectric project proposed by the governments of Assam and Meghalaya threatens to displace local tribal communities, destroy natural ecosystems, and jeopardize the cultural heritage of several indigenous groups including the Rabha, Garo, and Khasi communities.

A Gathering of United Resistance

Among the leading organisations spearheading the protest were the Chhaygaon Regional All Rabha Students’ Union, All Rabha Women’s Council, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Chhaygaon Regional Garo Students’ Union, Garo National Council, and representatives of the Khasi Students’ Union from Meghalaya. Their collective voice echoed a clear and urgent demand: scrap the Kulsi Dam project immediately.

Addressing the gathering, Ananda Rabha, President of the Kamrup District All Rabha Students’ Union, warned both governments against forcibly evicting border residents in the name of development. “Any move to displace our people and destroy our lifeline, the Kulsi river, will be met with strong resistance. This project must be cancelled,” he declared.

Sunit T. Marak, advisor to the Garo National Council, firmly stated that this joint decision of both governments is unacceptable and vowed continued resistance. “We will not remain silent while people are drowned, livelihoods lost, and nature ravaged in the name of profit,” he said.

Kulsi: The Lifeline Under Threat

The Kulsi River, known for its rich biodiversity and a vital habitat for endangered Gangetic river dolphins, faces irreversible damage if the project proceeds. According to experts and environmental activists, the proposed dam—expected to rise about 62 feet—could submerge vast tracts of farmland, forests, and villages, affecting nearly 90% of the agrarian population in the area.

Speaking at the protest, Motilal Bakchuk, President of the All Rabha Central Committee, declared, “Kulsi is our life source. The government cannot snatch it away for corporate interests. We stand against this project which endangers both people and nature.”

Notably, the protest also saw participation from farmers, women, and elderly citizens who had gathered from nearby villages to lend their voices. Some had come from the weekly Ukiam market and joined the rally in solidarity.

Echoes of Past Disasters

Several speakers drew attention to past instances of destruction caused by hydroelectric projects in the region.

The Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project, for instance, caused devastating floods in downstream areas, prompting questions in the Assam Assembly and demands for accountability. Similarly, concerns were raised about the Siang Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh, which has already triggered scrutiny by the National Human Rights Commission.

Given such precedents, many activists view the Kulsi project as a ticking time bomb that could lead to environmental catastrophe and widespread displacement.

A Threat to Language and Culture

The proposed dam is not just seen as a threat to land and water, but also to the identity of local communities. “This project will not only uproot people physically, but also wipe out languages, traditions, and cultures,” warned a Garo student leader, highlighting the deep cultural ties the people have with their land and river.

A Warning to Governments

Delivering a fierce message, Dr. Subhash Rabha, General Secretary of the All Rabha Central Committee, stated unequivocally, “No dam that endangers lives and livelihoods shall be allowed here.” Others echoed that if the government fails to roll back its decision, a more radical mass movement would emerge.

In a sharply worded address, Dashanan Rabha, President of the Central Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, warned that the project could trigger severe socio-political unrest across both states. “If this destructive plan continues, resistance will spread from village to village, and the governments alone will be responsible for the consequences,” he said.

Call to the Chief Ministers

In a joint appeal, speakers urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to engage in serious dialogue and prioritize the safety and well-being of their citizens. “Listen to the people. Respect the river. Respect our right to life,” said environmentalist Manoj Das, who also demanded immediate scrapping of the project.

Failing that, he warned, “This is just the beginning. Our movement will not stop until this plan is buried for good.”