Decade-Long Silence Ends as Anti-Dam Protests Erupt in Lakhimpur

After a decade-long lull, a large-scale anti-mega dam movement has resurfaced in Lakhimpur, spearheaded by the Mising Students' Organisation (MSO). The protest is primarily aimed at the operations of NHPC and NEEPCO, whose dams, the locals allege, have brought severe destruction to their lands and livelihoods.

In a significant development, the protest also saw the participation of other influential Mising community organisations, including TMPK, MMK, and TMMK, under the banner of the Lakhimpur Committee. Protesters expressed outrage over the recent release of dam water by NEEPCO, which led to devastating floods across several downstream villages in Lakhimpur, displacing thousands and claiming the life of one person from the Mising community.

A decade ago, multiple organisations and political parties had actively protested against the Subansiri dam project led by NHPC. However, by 2014, the momentum began to wane, and by 2016, the protests had ceased altogether for reasons still unknown. The vacuum in resistance allowed NHPC to complete the construction of the Subansiri dam and commence electricity generation, something that activists now argue has exacerbated the vulnerability of downstream communities.

In the recent flooding incident, water released by NEEPCO affected over 30,000 people, most of whom belong to the Mising community. Many homes and agricultural lands were washed away, destroying the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

"Had the protests continued a decade ago, we might not be facing this disaster today," lamented one of the protesters. “The government has ordered the use of geo-bags in affected areas, and we welcome this step. However, this doesn’t undo the negligence of NHPC, NEEPCO, and the government, who have played with the lives of the people living downstream.”

The protestors strongly urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately. They warned that if their concerns are ignored, they will launch an even more massive agitation in the days to come.

For the past ten years, the protesting organisations have reportedly appealed to the Assam government to allocate ₹2,000 crore annually as compensation and support for the downstream communities affected by dam-related flooding. However, they claim that the government has remained silent on the matter.

“We cannot be pacified merely with rice and pulses,” said one protester. “We demand sustainable solutions and accountability. The authorities must listen before the damage becomes irreversible.”

