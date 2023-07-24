‘Ready For Discussion on Manipur Issue in Parliament’, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he is ready for discussion on the situation of Manipur in the Parliament.
He also slammed the opposition and said that he does not understand why the opposition does not want to allow discussion on the issue.
This comments come from Amit Shah amid heated argument that erupted in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue on Monday.
During his address to the House, Amit Shah said, “I urge all the respected members of the opposition that on a very sensitive issue, many members have demanded a discussion by the ruling party and the opposition, I am ready for the discussion. I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow discussion.”
"I request the leader of the opposition to let the discussion happen and this truth should be known to the whole country, it is very important," he added.
The Lok Sabha witnessed continuous sloganeering from the opposition party MPs with some of them leaving their seats and raising placards with “INDIA stands with Manipur people” written on them, while Shah was addressing the house.