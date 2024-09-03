Rebel Groups of Tripura to Sign Memorandum of Settlement With Centre on Sep 4

In a move towards lasting peace in Tripura, the Central Government will sign a Memorandum of Settlement with the Government of Tripura, and representatives of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).
The Memorandum of Settlement will be signed on September 4, 2024, (Wednesday) in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Tripura government will attend the event.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has been actively working to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and peaceful Northeast, free from extremism and conflict. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, 12 major agreements have been signed to ensure peace and prosperity in the region, with three of them directly related to Tripura. These agreements have led to around 10,000 individuals laying down arms and reintegrating into the mainstream.