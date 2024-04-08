Centre Sanctions Rs 100 Cr for Surrendered NLFT Militants in Tripura: Manik Saha

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura Chief Minister stated that he is the remedy to all problems.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the remedy to all problems. He keeps solving problems in all spheres. For instance, since 2014, as many as 12 accords have been signed that are exclusively aimed at establishing peace and tranquillity in the North East region. The last accord was with the Tipra Motha Party, which joined the ruling coalition recently."