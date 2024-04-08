Centre Sanctions Rs 100 Cr for Surrendered NLFT Militants in Tripura: Manik Saha

The Central Government has allocated a rehabilitation package of Rs 100 crore for the surrendered militants of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).
This was recently revealed by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in a public meeting held in West Tripura.
Saha said, “Under the Special Economic Development Package for indigenous people of Tripura, the central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the NLFT activists who laid down arms to join mainstream life. All of them quit the path of violence.”
NLFT is one of the proscribed outfits that are reportedly operating from hideouts in hilly areas of Bangladesh.
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura Chief Minister stated that he is the remedy to all problems.
He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the remedy to all problems. He keeps solving problems in all spheres. For instance, since 2014, as many as 12 accords have been signed that are exclusively aimed at establishing peace and tranquillity in the North East region. The last accord was with the Tipra Motha Party, which joined the ruling coalition recently."
Furthermore, Manik Saha said that the people from tribal communities were respected by the government led by the BJP for the first time in the history of Tripura.