Regional Committee Meeting Held to Discuss Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute

In a bid to discuss the long-pending border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, ministers and top officials of both states attended a meeting at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the meeting deliberated on finding a final solution to the vexed border dispute between the two states.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Assam cabinet ministers Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Malla Baruah and Arunachal Pradesh minister Tumke Bagra along with MLAs of the state. Other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

"Attended the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Regional Committee Meeting held today at Assam Administrative Staff College. We deliberated on finding a permanent solution to the border dispute between the two states," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.