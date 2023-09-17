Residents of NE Likely to Wake Up to Drizzling, IMD Predicts More Rains, Thundershowers

Local forecast for Guwahati and Neighbourhood – Next 7 days

Day 1 - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 27°C respectively.

Day 2- Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35°C & 27°C respectively.

Day 3- Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C & 25°C respectively.

Day 4- Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C & 25°C respectively.

Day 5- Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.

Day 6- Rain or thunderstorm Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.

Day 7- Rain or thunderstorm Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.