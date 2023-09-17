Residents of NE Likely to Wake Up to Drizzling, IMD Predicts More Rains, Thundershowers

As light to moderate rainfall activity is expected throughout most of the region over the next five days, residents in the Northeast are likely to wake up to a fresh round of rain this week. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that daytime temperatures will likely be (3–4) °C higher than average across the whole region.
In a daily weather report, IMD informed that the Monsoon Trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, centre of Low Pressure Area over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh, Sagar, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal.
Following this, light to moderate rainfall activity has been witnessed at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and light rain occurred at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the last 24 hours.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in a few locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday. It did, however, issue heavy rain warnings in isolated spots across Mizoram and Tripura, as well as thunderstorm and lightning warnings in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura.
On Day 2 i.e. on Tuesday, moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura while, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh.
Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to continue at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Day 2, along with heavy rainfall activity at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, stated the IMD in its report.
On Day 3 (Wednesday) moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.
Heavy rainfall warning has also been issued at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on day 3.
On day 4 (Thursday), moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.
On the fifth day i.e. on Friday, IMD has predicted moderate rainfall activity at most places over Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur.
Local forecast for Guwahati and Neighbourhood – Next 7 days
Day 1 - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 27°C respectively.
Day 2- Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35°C & 27°C respectively.
Day 3- Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C & 25°C respectively.
Day 4- Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C & 25°C respectively.
Day 5- Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.
Day 6- Rain or thunderstorm Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.
Day 7- Rain or thunderstorm Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.