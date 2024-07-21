Young Bangladeshi Risks Life to Help 15 Indian Medical Students Escape Amidst Protests

In a remarkable act of bravery, a young Bangladeshi man risked his life to assist 15 Indian medical students in fleeing Bangladesh amidst violent anti-government protests against job quotas.
The Bangladeshi national (not willing to be named), who arranged an ambulance and accompanied the students to Dhaka airport, played a crucial role in their escape. At one point, the ambulance was intercepted by angry protestors. The said Bangladeshi man managed to persuade them to allow safe passage, despite the escalating violence.
The students, including five from Assam, were enrolled at Delta Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with Dhaka University. Abbas Ali, a 20-year-old Assamese student who joined the college on June 28, shared his harrowing experience before Pratidin Time in Sivasagar on Sunday.
As violence erupted, Abbas and his peers were trapped in their college hostel. “We discussed how we could get out of the country and return home,” Abbas recounted. “The seniormost among us mentioned that a local friend, might be able to help. And indeed, he did.”
To ensure their safety, the Bangladeshi man transported the students in an ambulance on the night of July 18, even though their flight was scheduled for 5 pm on July 19. First, he took them to a private hospital and provided food before heading to the airport.
During their journey, the ambulance was stopped by protestors. however, the Bangladeshi man instructed the driver to claim they were transporting patients. However, once the protestors discovered the students, they attacked the vehicle and its driver, attempting to set it on fire. Despite the chaos and violence, the young man managed to convince the protestors to let them go.
Abbas described the scene, noting, “The protestors had already set a vehicle ablaze just a few meters away. We saw bodies on the road. We took a detour and eventually reached the airport.”
After spending 18 hours at the airport, the students were able to board their flight and arrived safely in Kolkata. Abbas noted that during the turmoil, phone and internet services were suspended, making it impossible to contact their families.
Abbas had sensed trouble when the college unexpectedly declared a half-day holiday and received warnings from local students about potential violence. “For over a fortnight, we faced no issues. Then, chaos broke out. I just hope peace returns to Bangladesh soon,” he said.
The young Bangladeshi man’s courageous actions have been praised as a beacon of humanity amidst the violence, highlighting the critical role he played in ensuring the safety of the Indian students.