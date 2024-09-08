RPF of NFR Rescues 44 Minors and 3 Women in August 2024

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway successfully rescued 44 minors and three women during a series of checks and drives conducted across various trains and railway stations from August 16 to August 31, 2024.
From January to July 2024, the RPF, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Childline/NGOs, has rescued a total of 456 minors and 42 women. These individuals were safely handed over to the respective Childline/NGOs and GRP for further legal procedures. Additionally, during this period, the RPF apprehended 8 human traffickers.
On August 16, 2024, the RPF team at Kishanganj Railway Station rescued three runaway minor boys. Similarly, on August 24, 2024, four runaway minor boys were rescued by the RPF team at Dibrugarh Railway Station. The rescued children were later transferred to the Child Help Line in Kishanganj and Dibrugarh for safe custody.
The RPF is actively implementing preventive measures to protect vulnerable children and continues its efforts to combat human trafficking. Officers remain vigilant for any suspicious activity, particularly involving children traveling alone, without a proper guardian, or in need of care and protection on trains and railway premises.