RPF’s Vigilance Pays Off: 225 Illegal Migrants and 16 Agents Detained in NE Till Aug 15

On August 1, 2024, the RPF team at Agartala, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted a routine inspection at Agartala Railway Station. During the check, they identified 10 suspicious individuals (three females and seven males) who could not provide valid travel documents or explain their presence. Upon interrogation, the individuals admitted to entering India illegally from Bangladesh and intended to travel to Delhi by train. They were subsequently handed over to the Officer In-Charge of GRP Agartala for further legal action.