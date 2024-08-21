RPF’s Vigilance Pays Off: 225 Illegal Migrants and 16 Agents Detained in NE Till Aug 15

In an ongoing crackdown on illegal migration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has apprehended 225 illegal migrants and 16 Indian agents during checks across various stations from January 1 to August 15, 2024. In August alone, RPF has detained 22 illegal migrants.
On August 1, 2024, the RPF team at Agartala, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted a routine inspection at Agartala Railway Station. During the check, they identified 10 suspicious individuals (three females and seven males) who could not provide valid travel documents or explain their presence. Upon interrogation, the individuals admitted to entering India illegally from Bangladesh and intended to travel to Delhi by train. They were subsequently handed over to the Officer In-Charge of GRP Agartala for further legal action.
Earlier, on July 2 and July 23, 2024, the RPF had also detained 11 and four illegal migrants respectively at Agartala Station.
The RPF continues to implement rigorous measures to monitor and detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants, Rohingyas, and other suspicious persons at railway stations and on trains. The staff remain highly vigilant to identify and address any such activities.