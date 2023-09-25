SC Asks UIDAI, Manipur Govt to Provide Aadhaars to Displaced People After Verification

The Supreme Court directed the Deputy Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Home Secretary of Manipur to ensure that Aadhaar cards are provided to displaced people in the ethnic violence in the state, reports said on Monday.
The top court ordered the two authorities to provide a copy of the card to the people after due verification.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud clarified that UIDAI, which would have the biometric details of people to whom the Aadhaar cards were already issued will match the claims of those displaced about the loss of their cards. The bench also said that it would be easy for those people who have already lost their Aadhaar cards as their biometrics will already be there.
CJI Chandrachud said, “Someone will have to verify if they are genuine citizens. What if someone is an illegal entrant? We will say that the authorities will verify if the person is a genuine citizen. We can't pass a general order.”
The bench also said that the UIDAI and the Manipur government would take necessary steps to ensure that Aadhaar cards are provided to all displaced persons who may have lost them in the process of displacement.
According to reports, the Supreme Court passed the order after a recommendation of the Supreme Court-appointed High Power Committee. The committee in its 9th report sought directions to the UIDAI to issue Aadhaar cards to the displaced persons in Manipur.
Earlier this month, the Manipur government took decisive steps to provide financial assistance for the reconstruction of damaged houses, enabling displaced individuals to return to their permanent residences. According to official police records, approximately 4,806 houses have been either burnt or destroyed throughout the state due to the violence. The cabinet has resolved to create a conducive atmosphere for the affected people to return home, initiating the construction of approximately 1,000 permanent houses across all affected districts. This endeavor is estimated to cost Rs 75 crores.