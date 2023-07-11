SC Denies Hearing Manipur Tribal Forum’s Plea on Army Protection to Kuki Tribe

The Supreme Court of India has denied hearing a plea filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF) seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army.
As per reports that emerged on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that it would not be appropriate for the court to pass such direction to Army and the paramilitary forces.
The Supreme Court, while dismissing the plea also said that it would stress upon the Central Government and the Manipur government to ensure arrangements to protect the lives of the general people.
Reportedly, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud declined the plea. DY Chandrachud has also requested all parties to maintain a sense of equilibrium and not participate in any hate speech.
It may be mentioned that, the Supreme Court will also hear a plea of the Manipur Government against the High Court order which allowed the limited restoration of internet in the violence-hit state.
On July 7, the Manipur High Court had ordered the State government to lift the internet ban on Internet Lease Line (ILL) and Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections in the State after ensuring that all the stakeholders have complied with the safeguards suggested by an Expert Committee.