SC to Hear Manipur Govt’s Plea on HC Order Allowing Internet Restoration Tomorrow

The High Court had also directed the government to consider restoring Fiber To The Home (FTTH) connections on a case-by-case basis, provided that the safeguards put on record by the expert committee are complied with.

As violence persists in Manipur, the state government on Wednesday decided to further extend the ban on internet services in the state till July 10, 2023.

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquility.