SC to Hear Manipur Govt’s Plea on HC Order Allowing Internet Restoration Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea of the Manipur Government against the High Court order which allowed the limited restoration of internet in the violence-hit state.
The Supreme Court will hear the plea on July 11 (Tuesday). This was stated by a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.
On July 7, the Manipur High Court had ordered the State government to lift the internet ban on Internet Lease Line (ILL) and Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections in the State after ensuring that all the stakeholders have complied with the safeguards suggested by an Expert Committee.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur Government mentioned the matter today for an urgent hearing.
The High Court had also directed the government to consider restoring Fiber To The Home (FTTH) connections on a case-by-case basis, provided that the safeguards put on record by the expert committee are complied with.
As violence persists in Manipur, the state government on Wednesday decided to further extend the ban on internet services in the state till July 10, 2023.
An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquility.