Schools in Manipur to Remain Closed Till July 8

As the situation in Manipur continues to remain unstable, the state government has decided to defer the resumption of normal classes of all schools in the state till July 8.
This was stated in an order issued by the Director of School Education in Manipur, L Nandakumar Singh on Friday. All zonal education officers under the school education department have been directed to inform all concerned and take necessary actions in regard to this.
The order read, “The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier.”
Eralier today, the Manipur Government has extended the ban on internet services in the state for another five days till July 5 (Wednesday). This move came amid concern of anti-social elements misusing social media platforms which could have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state.