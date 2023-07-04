Schools to Reopen for Classes 1-8 Tomorrow: Manipur CM

Last week, a huge drama unfolded after rumors started cropping up about Singh resigning from the post of CM. He had made up his mind of resigning from his post, however, a massive crowd gathered outside his residence and provided support to his government.

As the Chief Minister departed from his residence, accompanied by 20 MLAs, intending to meet the Governor, he was compelled to turn back due to the impassable crowd. After a while, a group of ministers, led by the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD), emerged to address the assembled gathering.

Minister Susidro Metitei took charge of reading aloud the resignation letter, which had been prepared for submission to the Governor. Subsequently, the paper was entrusted to several women present in the crowd, who proceeded to tear it apart.

Following this, Singh tweeted, “At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.”