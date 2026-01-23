Scindia Launches Rs 365-Crore Development Projects in Tripura

Tripura took a major step forward on Friday as Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for eight key development projects worth Rs 365 crore across the state.

The projects, spanning road connectivity, tourism, renewable energy and tribal development, are expected to significantly improve daily life in both urban and remote areas. Addressing the programme, Scindia said the Northeast is no longer on the margins of India’s growth story but is emerging as a key driver under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ashtalakshmi” vision.

He credited Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s leadership for ensuring strong coordination between the Centre and the state, leading to faster execution of development works.

Better Roads, Easier Lives

Of the total projects, five completed works costing Rs 270 crore were inaugurated. These include major road upgrades such as the Jatanbari–Mandirghat route, the Erarpaar–Ambassa stretch, and the Gandachera, Raishyabari road. Improved connectivity along these routes is expected to ease travel between villages, markets, schools and healthcare centres.

The upgraded roads are particularly important for tribal and interior regions, where poor connectivity has long been a barrier to economic growth. Officials said smoother access will help local businesses, farmers and students while strengthening the rural economy.

Tourism Set for a Boost

Scindia said improved connectivity from Amarpur to Chabimura would open up new opportunities for tourism in the state. Chabimura, known for its ancient rock carvings and scenic beauty, is expected to attract more visitors, benefiting local guides, artisans and small entrepreneurs.

He also highlighted the role of solar micro-grid projects under the PM-DevINE scheme, which aim to provide reliable and clean power in remote and hilly areas. These initiatives are expected to support education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities in regions that have long faced electricity shortages.

Focus on Remote and Hill Areas

In addition, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone for three new road projects worth Rs 95 crore. These roads will connect hill and interior areas, ensuring year-round access and reducing isolation for communities in difficult terrain.

According to officials, the new projects will help bring remote regions into the development mainstream while improving access to essential services.

“Northeast Is Changing Rapidly”

Scindia said the Centre has invested over Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the Northeast over the past decade, with every central ministry earmarking a portion of its budget for the region. He said the impact of this sustained focus is now clearly visible on the ground.

During his visit, the Union Minister also offered prayers at the Tripura Sundari Temple at Matabari and reviewed ongoing development works in various parts of the state.

The projects launched on Friday are being seen as more than just infrastructure upgrades, with residents hopeful they will translate into better opportunities and improved quality of life across Tripura.