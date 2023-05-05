Security Provided to Our Students Stranded in Manipur: Tripura CM

The Government of Meghalaya is also taking all possible measures in evacuating students and civilians from that state. With the use of special flights, Meghalaya is bringing its stranded people from Manipur, including 50 students from the Agriculture University, 10 students from Food Technology Institute, 25 members of the Lajong football team, and others. The government also launched a helpline number 1800-345-3644, for citizens to call for any kind of assistance they may need.