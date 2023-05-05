Security Provided to Our Students Stranded in Manipur: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh assured that the security of all students stranded in Manipur will be taken seriously. Manik Saha spoke to Biren Singh over the phone on Friday and inquired about the situation in the violence-hit state.
Taking to Twitter, Manik Saha informed that the Manipur CM assured that overall situation in the state is under control and that security agencies have been alerted, following the cooperation of the central and state governments.
Earlier today, the Tripura government opened helpline numbers for providing support to residents of the state in the backdrop of violence in Manipur. The help line numbers are 112, 1070/ 0381-2416045/2416241 and WhatsApp number 8787676210.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh government has also constituted a coordination committee for the safe evacuation of our students from Manipur. Moreover, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio also informed about helpline numbers for the people from Nagaland stranded din the violence-hit state.
The Government of Meghalaya is also taking all possible measures in evacuating students and civilians from that state. With the use of special flights, Meghalaya is bringing its stranded people from Manipur, including 50 students from the Agriculture University, 10 students from Food Technology Institute, 25 members of the Lajong football team, and others. The government also launched a helpline number 1800-345-3644, for citizens to call for any kind of assistance they may need.
It may be noted that army and paramilitary forces were deployed in Manipur and flag marches were being held to control the situation after violence broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
The Indian Army has however said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas has been brought under control and is stable. The army further mentioned that all efforts were underway to bring back normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas.