Seven Sisters Waterfall: All you need to know about the famous tourist spot in the Northeast of India

Located on the Gangtok-Lachung Highway approximately 32 kilometers from Gangtok, the Seven Sisters waterfall is a renowned tourist destination. True to its name, the waterfall comprises seven distinct cascades arranged in a symmetrical formation along a broad, rocky cliff face. The falls are particularly breathtaking after a rainfall, when they roar to life in a display of impressive power and beauty. Rushing water spills out of the verdant vegetation that clings to the rugged cliff walls, plummeting dramatically onto the limestone below in a cacophonous rush.

The picturesque scenery of the waterfall makes it a popular spot for tourists to stop and unwind, while the prismatic hues of the setting sun tempt visitors into lengthy photo shoots. Every monsoon season, the falls are besieged by a flood of camera-toting tourists who are eager to capture its beauty. Additionally, it's a perfect spot for families with young children to enjoy a relaxing picnic. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has erected a waiting shelter and cafeteria for visitors to refresh themselves and take pictures of this natural wonderland.