Seven Sisters Waterfall: All you need to know about the famous tourist spot in the Northeast of India

Located on the Gangtok-Lachung Highway approximately 32 kilometers from Gangtok, the Seven Sisters waterfall is a renowned tourist destination. True to its name, the waterfall comprises seven distinct cascades arranged in a symmetrical formation along a broad, rocky cliff face. The falls are particularly breathtaking after a rainfall, when they roar to life in a display of impressive power and beauty. Rushing water spills out of the verdant vegetation that clings to the rugged cliff walls, plummeting dramatically onto the limestone below in a cacophonous rush.
The picturesque scenery of the waterfall makes it a popular spot for tourists to stop and unwind, while the prismatic hues of the setting sun tempt visitors into lengthy photo shoots. Every monsoon season, the falls are besieged by a flood of camera-toting tourists who are eager to capture its beauty. Additionally, it's a perfect spot for families with young children to enjoy a relaxing picnic. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has erected a waiting shelter and cafeteria for visitors to refresh themselves and take pictures of this natural wonderland.
In addition to the Seven Sister waterfall, there are several other noteworthy cascades along the way, one of which is the Banjhakri falls, renowned for its invigorating and refreshing qualities. Another must-see destination in Gangtok is the Tashi View Point, commissioned by the late King of Sikkim, Tashi Namgyal, which offers pristine views of the hills, including the majestic Mt. Kanchenjunga. Devotees of the Hindu faith can pay their respects at the Hanuman Tok temple, which is maintained by the Indian Army, while followers of Buddhism can marvel at the unique Chinese Pagoda-style architecture of the Enchey Monastery, as well as the charming Sa-Ngor-Chotshog Centre, perched atop a hill. The Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, located in close proximity to the Enchey Monastery, serves as a vital center for research on Buddhist philosophy and religion. For nature lovers and trekkers, the Nathula Pass, a high-altitude mountain pass that connects the Indian state of Sikkim and China, is a must-visit destination. Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiasts can satiate their thirst for adventure by exploring the Himalayan Zoological Park, which was established to preserve the region's wildlife in their natural habitat.
The Seven Sisters Waterfall, located 32 kilometers from Gangtok, can be reached in a 40-minute drive, and one can easily hire a taxi to access this awe-inspiring natural wonder. The waterfall is best visited during the monsoon season, especially between May and July, when its seven distinct segments are on full display. Furthermore, when the snow begins to melt, the waterfall provides a breathtaking sight.