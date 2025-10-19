Shillong: Cultural Homage and Justice Drive Mark Zubeen Garg Memorial

The air at Deva Kumar Das Memorial Hall in Bishnupur resonated with devotion and emotion as the Shillong Central Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee and the Sankardev Cultural Centre came together on Sunday to pay homage to the legendary philanthropist and artist Zubeen Garg.

The Shraddhanjali, held in his loving memory, transformed into a moving cultural tribute intertwined with a strong call for justice through the ongoing #JusticeForZubeen campaign.

The solemn event featured Naam Kirtan, soulful renditions of Zubeen’s songs and Borgeet, heartfelt recitations, and a collective signature campaign symbolising the people’s unwavering demand for truth and accountability.

Amidst chants and melodies, Shillong’s artistic and cultural fraternity united not only to honour a musical icon but also to amplify a growing public sentiment that the melody of justice for must not fade away.

A Nahor plantation drive was also organised during the event, reflecting a message of hope and renewal.

Sanbor Shullai from the Meghalaya Transportation Department attended the ceremony and in his address mentioned that he recently met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and demanded justice for Zubeen Garg on behalf of the people of Assam and the North East.

Dr Diganta Das, Member of the Shillong Central Rongali Bihu Committee, expressed that the tribute was not just a remembrance of Zubeen’s music but also a collective pledge to continue the pursuit of justice with unity and peace.

