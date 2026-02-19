Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Dies After Collapsing During A Football Match

In a tragic development that has sent shockwaves across Meghalaya, Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky AJ Syngkon passed away on Thursday night after collapsing while playing football with friends.
According to the report, Syngkon, a sitting MP from the Voice of the People Party (VPP), was taking part in a friendly futsal match at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong, near Shillong, when he suddenly fell unconscious on the field.
As per the report, his friends immediately rushed him to the Mawiong Community Health Centre for emergency treatment. However, as no doctor was reportedly available at the facility at the time, he was referred to a higher medical centre without delay.
He was then shifted to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced medical care. Despite efforts by the attending doctors to revive him, Syngkon was declared dead at around 8:45 pm, hospital sources confirmed.
News of his sudden demise spread quickly, drawing senior political leaders and party members to the hospital. Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit were among those who arrived to pay their respects and console the bereaved family.
Syngkon’s unexpected passing has left the state in mourning. Leaders across party lines expressed deep sorrow, remembering him as a committed public representative who actively engaged with the people of his constituency.
The incident has also sparked concern over emergency medical preparedness at local health facilities, particularly in situations requiring immediate attention.