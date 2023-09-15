Sikkim CM Announces 42% DA Hike From January 2024

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has unveiled a series of significant policy changes and announcements during recent public addresses, focusing on the welfare of state employees and development initiatives.
One of the most prominent announcements came on Friday when CM Tamang declared an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) from 38 per cent to 42 per cent for state employees. This adjustment will be effective from January 2024. The announcement was made during a mass gathering in Ravangla, Namchi district.
Additionally, on September 11, Chief Minister Tamang disclosed the government's decision to implement the old pension scheme in the state, addressing concerns about financial security for retired individuals. He mentioned that a committee had submitted its report, indicating progress in this direction.
During the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the World Renewal Spiritual Trust in Debrung, Namchi, CM Tamang made several more noteworthy announcements:
Debrung Road Revamp and Effective Drainage Systems: Chief Minister Tamang pledged the development of Debrung Road, emphasizing road improvement and the installation of efficient drainage systems.
Rs 5 Lakh Advance for C&D Grade Employees' Medical Assistance: Addressing the concerns of C&D grade employees, Tamang announced a substantial financial aid package, allowing them to access a Rs 5 lakh advance for medical assistance.
Reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme: Recognizing the importance of financial stability for retirees, the Chief Minister confirmed the return of the old pension scheme.
Shrawan Kumar Award to Honor Selfless Dedication: The State Government, under CM Tamang's leadership, introduced the Shrawan Kumar Award. This prestigious honor will be awarded annually on Independence Day, August 15th, to the sons and daughters of every Gram Panchayat and Nagar Panchayat who display selfless dedication to their parents.