10 Beautiful places to visit in Sikkim

Gangtok

Sikkim's capital city, Gangtok, is situated at an elevation of 5,500 feet in the eastern Himalayan mountain range. This charming city is the ideal fusion of modernity and traditional Sikkimese culture. Gangtok offers a unique combination of breathtaking natural beauty, extensive cultural history, and contemporary comforts. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and crystal-clear waterfalls, all while indulging in the bustling city's delicious local cuisine and lively markets. The city boasts an array of tourist attractions, including the Enchey Monastery, the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, and the Tashi Viewpoint. Adventure enthusiasts can explore nearby trekking trails, paragliding spots, and river rafting facilities. Gangtok is also the gateway to the famous Nathu La Pass, Lachung, and Pelling, making it a popular tourist destination. Overall, Gangtok is a mesmerizing blend of culture, adventure, and natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination for any traveler.

Nathula Pass

Nathu la comes from the Tibetan words for "listening ears" and "pass," which are the etymological roots of the English word. At an altitude of 4,302 meters, it is one of the highest roads accessible by car in the world. Because of its stunning natural beauty and fresh mountain air, it attracts many visitors each year, with summer being the busiest season. Another interesting fact about this mountain pass is that it serves as a trading post at the China–India border. The other two are in the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Nathu la is a popular stop for tourists in Sikkim because of its strategic location on the ancient silk route at the country's border with China. Numerous sightseers travel to Nathu la every year to take in the valley's breathtaking vistas and hear the soothing sounds of the waterfalls that line the route from Gangtok to Nathu la. The sight of snow-capped mountains set against the blue sky and winding roads is truly breathtaking. Nathu la also provides a breathtaking panorama of the Tibetan valley of Chumbi, which is surrounded by snow-capped peaks.