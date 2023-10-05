14 Dead, 102 Including Army Personnel Missing in Flood-Hit Sikkim

At least 14 people reportedly died while 102 others, including 22 army personnel went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered flash floods in Teesta River basin in Sikkim, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, more than 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of Sikkim.
Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajib Gauba, reviewed the situation in Sikkim on Wednesday.
Furthermore, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed three teams and additional teams are on standby in Guwahati and Patna. An adequate number of teams and assets of the Army and Air Force were deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.
It may be mentioned that after a cloudburst in Sikkim, at least 23 army personnel reportedly went missing on Wednesday, however, one soldier was rescued later while search and rescue operation is continuing to find the other 22 missing personnel.