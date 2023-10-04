23 Army Personnel Missing in Sikkim Flash Flood

At least 23 army personnel are reported missing in Sikkim after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered flash flood in Teesta River, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to a statement by the Army's Eastern Command, some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.
The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.
At least 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.
Meanwhile, a high alert has been issued for two districts in the state due to flash floods.
Search operations are underway.
The following is the road status of Namchi district as of October 4:
Ravangla to Yangang blocked at Goguney
Bermiok to Namchi Via Phongla blocked near Vedghari
Jorethang to Melli blocked at Thulo Golai,Mazitar & 10th Mile
Namchi to Rangpo via Namthang-Mamring blocked at Narak-jhora
Namchi to Singtam via Damthang-Temi blocked at Gammon Bridge and Indreni Bridge
Ravang to Legship blocked near tree house
Namchi to Jorethang via Denchung clear
Namchi to Melli via Kitam clear